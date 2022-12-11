Crash investigators inspect the nose section of the crashed Pan Am flight 103 in a field near Lockerbie, Scotland in1988. Photo: AP
US takes Lockerbie plane bomb suspect into custody
- Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, who is accused of making the explosive device, is expected to make his initial court appearance in Washington
- The bomb on board a Boeing 747 en route to the US in 1988, killed all 259 people on board and 11 on the ground – the deadliest ever militant attack in Britain
