Elon Musk is taking jabs at Dr Anthony Fauci, suggesting in a tweet that America’s top infectious disease expert should be prosecuted. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk suggests Anthony Fauci be prosecuted in viral tweet, drawing backlash
- Billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted ‘My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci’ on Sunday
- Fauci is stepping down has director of the NIH and top medical adviser to President Joe Biden
