Coronavirus pandemic
World /  United States & Canada

Elon Musk suggests Anthony Fauci be prosecuted in viral tweet, drawing backlash

  • Billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted ‘My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci’ on Sunday
  • Fauci is stepping down has director of the NIH and top medical adviser to President Joe Biden

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:09am, 12 Dec, 2022

