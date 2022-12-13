(From left) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan appear in a scene from Everything Everywhere All At Once. Photo: A24 Films via AP
Golden Globe nominations led by Everything Everywhere and Banshees of Inisherin
- The multiverse mash-up starring Michelle Yeoh got 6 nods, while the Irish black comedy about feuding friends led the field with 8 nominations
- The award show is seeking a TV comeback after a year of scandal and boycott over racism and other ethical issues
