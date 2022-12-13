A lift allows technicians to access the target chamber interior for inspection and maintenance at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California. Photo: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory via AFP
US to reveal nuclear fusion breakthrough in quest for clean energy
- Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have achieved a net energy gain for the first time, in an experiment using lasers, insiders say
- Being able to generate more power than the amount going into the reaction is a milestone in the process, but commercial viability is still some time away
