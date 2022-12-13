A lift allows technicians to access the target chamber interior for inspection and maintenance at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California. Photo: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory via AFP
A lift allows technicians to access the target chamber interior for inspection and maintenance at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California. Photo: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory via AFP
Science
World /  United States & Canada

US to reveal nuclear fusion breakthrough in quest for clean energy

  • Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have achieved a net energy gain for the first time, in an experiment using lasers, insiders say
  • Being able to generate more power than the amount going into the reaction is a milestone in the process, but commercial viability is still some time away

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:11am, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A lift allows technicians to access the target chamber interior for inspection and maintenance at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California. Photo: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory via AFP
A lift allows technicians to access the target chamber interior for inspection and maintenance at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California. Photo: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE