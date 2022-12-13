Hawaiian royal Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse in October 2019. Photo: AP
Hawaii’s ‘last princess’, Abigail Kawananakoa, dies at 96
- The noble, who was the island chain’s last remaining royal, was from a family whose predecessors ruled Hawaii until they were overthrown by commercial settlers
- A statement from the Iolani Palace says she died peacefully at home, with her wife at her side
Hawaiian royal Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse in October 2019. Photo: AP