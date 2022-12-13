Moon, a lone humpback whale, traveled from British Columbia to Maui with a severe spinal injury from a vessel strike. Photo: BC Whales
Animals
Humpback whale with broken spine travels almost 5,000km doing breaststroke

  • Moon the humpback whale was likely injured because a vessel struck her back, BC Whales said
  • Researchers said the marine giant will almost certainly not survive to make a return journey to Canada

Tribune News Service
Updated: 11:40am, 13 Dec, 2022

