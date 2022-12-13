Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir al-Marimi in his first court appearance since being brought to the United States. Photo: Reuters
Terrorism
Libyan accused of Lockerbie bombing charged in US court, prosecutors won’t seek death penalty

  • Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir al-Marimi appears in US court more than three decades after bombing of Pan Am Flight 103
  • The former Libyan intelligence official is accused of making the bomb that brought down the Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland

Agence France-Presse
