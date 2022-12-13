US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announces a major scientific breakthrough for the world on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US scientists see fusion energy breakthrough, paving way for clean power future
- Researchers have, for the first time, produced more energy in fusion reaction than that used to ignite it, which is called a net energy gain
- It’s a key moment in quest to harness fusion, energy that powers the sun and other stars; proponents hope that one day it can produce limitless carbon-free energy
