The proposed legislation to ban China’s popular social media app TikTok ratchets up pressure on owner ByteDance. Photo: AP
US lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China’s TikTok
- The proposed legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia
- Scrutiny of the popular video-sharing app has grown in Washington, amid fears that it could be used to spy on Americans
