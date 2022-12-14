Aparna Shrivastava takes a photo as her partner, Shelby Teeter, gives her a kiss after US President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden signs historic US gay marriage bill into law

  • The legislation grants federal protections to same-sex couples, in what the president hailed as a rights victory and a step towards equality
  • The US Supreme Court recently overturned long-standing abortion rights, prompting lawmakers to come together to prevent a similar move against gay marriage

Agence France-Presse
