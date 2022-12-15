People walk past the New York Stock Exchange in June. Photo: AP
US Federal Reserve unveils smaller rate hike, but says inflation battle not over
- The half-point interest rate increase is a step down from previous 0.75-point hikes, as sectors like housing reel from the tightening policy
- The US consumer price index logged its smallest annual increase in nearly a year, fuelling optimism that the Fed will moderate its efforts to rein in inflation
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange in June. Photo: AP