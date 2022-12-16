A student walks past a copy of Aaron Shikler’s official portrait of US President John F. Kennedy during an exhibit at the Newseum in Washington in April 2013. Photo: AFP
New trove of John F. Kennedy assassination files made public
- The US National Archives have now released a 97 per cent of the records, but some have been held back over national security concerns
- The 1963 shooting continues to be the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, despite an investigation concluding that gunman Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone
