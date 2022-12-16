Public support and use of the death penalty in 2022 continued its more than two-decade long decline in the US. Photo: AP
US executions decline in 2022 but many were ‘botched’
- Annual report on capital punishment in the United States labels 2022 ‘year of the botched execution’
- Seven of 20 execution attempts were visibly problematic or took an inordinate amount of time, report says
Public support and use of the death penalty in 2022 continued its more than two-decade long decline in the US. Photo: AP