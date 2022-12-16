Public support and use of the death penalty in 2022 continued its more than two-decade long decline in the US. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US executions decline in 2022 but many were ‘botched’

  • Annual report on capital punishment in the United States labels 2022 ‘year of the botched execution’
  • Seven of 20 execution attempts were visibly problematic or took an inordinate amount of time, report says

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:41pm, 16 Dec, 2022

