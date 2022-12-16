Starbucks workers and their supporters participate in a rally to unionise the company. Photo: EPA-EFE
Starbucks workers and their supporters participate in a rally to unionise the company. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Starbucks workers plan three-day walkout at 100 US stores in bid to unionise

  • This is the second major strike in a month by Starbucks’ US workers who held a one-day walkout at 110 Starbucks stores on November 17
  • Starbucks opposes the unionisation effort, saying the company functions better when it works directly with employees

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:04pm, 16 Dec, 2022

