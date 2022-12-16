A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands on a launch pad with the Swot satellite from Nasa and France’s space agency CNES. Photo: AFP
Satellite launched to map world’s oceans, lakes, rivers will ‘see things never seen before’
- It will measure the height of water on more than 90 per cent of Earth’s surface, allowing scientists to track the flow and identify high-risk areas
- Swot (Surface Water and Ocean Topography) is needed more than ever as climate change worsens droughts, flooding and coastal erosion, say scientists
