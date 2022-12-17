US basketball star Brittney Griner (right) embraces wife Cherelle Griner at an unknown location following her release from prison in Russia. Photo: US Army South vai Reuters
Brittney Griner speaks out after release from Russia: ‘So good to be home’
- The US basketball star vowed to play again for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, after being freed in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout
- Griner also said she would do what she could to help secure the release of Paul Whelan, another American held in Russia
