A screen shows former US president Donald Trump’s newly released digital trading card collection as revealed in an online announcement on his platform on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump digital trading cards sell out, with prices soaring after much-mocked launch
- The site that sold US$99 NFTs of the ex-US president in heroic poses says the items have been snapped up
- The cards have doubled in price on resale markets, with speculators asking for as much as US$24,000 for one of the rarer images
A screen shows former US president Donald Trump’s newly released digital trading card collection as revealed in an online announcement on his platform on Thursday. Photo: AFP