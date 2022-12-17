A screen shows former US president Donald Trump’s newly released digital trading card collection as revealed in an online announcement on his platform on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump digital trading cards sell out, with prices soaring after much-mocked launch

  • The site that sold US$99 NFTs of the ex-US president in heroic poses says the items have been snapped up
  • The cards have doubled in price on resale markets, with speculators asking for as much as US$24,000 for one of the rarer images

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 5:03am, 17 Dec, 2022

