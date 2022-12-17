A woman looks at a UFO display outside of the Little A’Le’Inn, in Rachel, Nevada, the closest town to Area 51, in July 2019. Photo: AP
A woman looks at a UFO display outside of the Little A’Le’Inn, in Rachel, Nevada, the closest town to Area 51, in July 2019. Photo: AP
United States
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports

  • However, the new All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has not found any evidence of alien life
  • Staff are working with the defence and intelligence communities to rule out new equipment like stealth aircraft and drones that could be mistaken for UFOs

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:52am, 17 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman looks at a UFO display outside of the Little A’Le’Inn, in Rachel, Nevada, the closest town to Area 51, in July 2019. Photo: AP
A woman looks at a UFO display outside of the Little A’Le’Inn, in Rachel, Nevada, the closest town to Area 51, in July 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE