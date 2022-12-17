A woman looks at a UFO display outside of the Little A’Le’Inn, in Rachel, Nevada, the closest town to Area 51, in July 2019. Photo: AP
Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports
- However, the new All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has not found any evidence of alien life
- Staff are working with the defence and intelligence communities to rule out new equipment like stealth aircraft and drones that could be mistaken for UFOs
