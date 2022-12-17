Professor Philip H. Dybvig receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm on December 10. Photo: TT via AP
Professor Philip H. Dybvig receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm on December 10. Photo: TT via AP
United States
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

Nobel-winning economics professor Philip Dybvig faces sex harassment probe by Washington University

  • Dybvig, who shared this year’s Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures, was questioned by an office that handles campus sex harassment complaints
  • His lawyer dismissed the allegations as ‘professional rivalry’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:53am, 17 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor Philip H. Dybvig receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm on December 10. Photo: TT via AP
Professor Philip H. Dybvig receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm on December 10. Photo: TT via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE