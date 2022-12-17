Professor Philip H. Dybvig receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm on December 10. Photo: TT via AP
Nobel-winning economics professor Philip Dybvig faces sex harassment probe by Washington University
- Dybvig, who shared this year’s Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures, was questioned by an office that handles campus sex harassment complaints
- His lawyer dismissed the allegations as ‘professional rivalry’
Professor Philip H. Dybvig receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm on December 10. Photo: TT via AP