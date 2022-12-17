Prosecutors say a man in Ohio used 68 stolen bitcoin as collateral for a US$1.2 million loan. Photo: Reuters
Prosecutors say a man in Ohio used 68 stolen bitcoin as collateral for a US$1.2 million loan. Photo: Reuters
United States
Man to plead guilty after stealing millions in bitcoin from computer seized by US

  • Gary Harmon was charged after 713 digital tokens disappeared from a hardware wallet in a government evidence locker as authorities watched helplessly
  • Prosecutors say he used 68 bitcoin as collateral for a US$1.2 million loan, and spent some of that to buy a luxury condominium

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:51pm, 17 Dec, 2022

