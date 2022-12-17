A pet dog was placed by IAG Cargo – BA’s luggage handlers under the same owner – on a flight to Saudi Arabia, 7,000 miles from her intended location. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

‘Horror’ of couple whose dog was accidentally flown to Saudi instead of US, leaving it traumatised

  • Five-year-old Bluebell took three long-haul flights and spent 60 hours in cargo
  • Owners say she has been left traumatised and is working with a US$3,000 behaviourist

Business Insider

Updated: 11:29pm, 17 Dec, 2022

