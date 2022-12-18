In the US, depending on state or local law, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint could be arrested or fined up to US$14,950. Photo: Shutterstock
In the US, depending on state or local law, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint could be arrested or fined up to US$14,950. Photo: Shutterstock
United States
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

US agency stops record number of guns at airport security in 2022

  • Of the 6,301 guns discovered by officers at checkpoints, more than 88 per cent were loaded – an all-time high since tracking began 21 years ago
  • Firearms are not allowed in carry-on bags at any security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed weapon permit, officials said

dpa
dpa

Updated: 12:01am, 18 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In the US, depending on state or local law, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint could be arrested or fined up to US$14,950. Photo: Shutterstock
In the US, depending on state or local law, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint could be arrested or fined up to US$14,950. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE