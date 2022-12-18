Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson in New York on November 10. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Fame and celebrity
World /  United States & Canada

Rapper 50 Cent suing spa after photo used ‘to promote penis enhancement surgery’

  • The complaint says that a spa owner took a photo with 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, under false pretences and used it to promote her business
  • The document says Jackson never received ‘such a sexual enhancement procedure’, any plastic surgery from the spa owner, or gave permission to use his photo

Business Insider
Updated: 3:19am, 18 Dec, 2022

