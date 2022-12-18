Canada Border Services Agency has announced a record seizure of nearly 2.5 metric tons of opium hidden in containers transiting through the western port of Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Handout
Canada police report record opium seizure at Vancouver port
- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the seizure of nearly 2.5 metric tons of opium with an estimated street value of US$36.4 million
- Vancouver is the busiest port in Canada and the principal port of entry for products coming from Asia
