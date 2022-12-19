Elon Musk has generated a series of controversies in the short time since he bought Twitter in late October. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down as CEO, over 57.5 per cent say yes
- Elon Musk has vowed to abide by the results of a public online poll asking Twitter users if he should step down
- Following his takeover of Twitter, Musk has weathered criticism for his sweeping changes at the social network
