This promotional image from the makers of Lensa shows an image of a woman created in the app using AI. Image: Lensa via Instagram
How an AI photo app is helping some trans people embrace themselves
- The app has been affirming for some trans and non-binary people who struggle with a mismatch between their gender identity and their body
- But some users have complained that their avatars are sexualised with big breasts and little clothing, or that they reflect racial stereotypes
This promotional image from the makers of Lensa shows an image of a woman created in the app using AI. Image: Lensa via Instagram