This promotional image from the makers of Lensa shows an image of a woman created in the app using AI. Image: Lensa via Instagram
This promotional image from the makers of Lensa shows an image of a woman created in the app using AI. Image: Lensa via Instagram
LGBTQ
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

How an AI photo app is helping some trans people embrace themselves

  • The app has been affirming for some trans and non-binary people who struggle with a mismatch between their gender identity and their body
  • But some users have complained that their avatars are sexualised with big breasts and little clothing, or that they reflect racial stereotypes

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 2:26am, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
This promotional image from the makers of Lensa shows an image of a woman created in the app using AI. Image: Lensa via Instagram
This promotional image from the makers of Lensa shows an image of a woman created in the app using AI. Image: Lensa via Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE