Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut give President Volodymyr Zelensky a Ukrainian flag for US President Joe Biden. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Ukraine’s Zelensky plans US visit – first trip abroad since war with Russia began
- Ukrainian leader’s visit to Washington to include an address to Congress and a meeting with President Joe Biden, US media reports
- The expected US visit on Wednesday would be Zelensky’s first known trip outside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February
