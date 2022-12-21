The girls were arrested in the vicinity shortly after the attack and several weapons were seized. File photo: Shutterstock
‘Swarming attack’: 8 teen girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death of man
- Suspects aged 13-16 allegedly stabbed man to death in an attack police described as ‘swarming’
- Police said little was known about the teens, except that they had connected through social media
