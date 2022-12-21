The girls were arrested in the vicinity shortly after the attack and several weapons were seized. File photo: Shutterstock
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

‘Swarming attack’: 8 teen girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death of man

  • Suspects aged 13-16 allegedly stabbed man to death in an attack police described as ‘swarming’
  • Police said little was known about the teens, except that they had connected through social media

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:32pm, 21 Dec, 2022

The girls were arrested in the vicinity shortly after the attack and several weapons were seized. File photo: Shutterstock
