Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to provide his country’s defence chiefs with whatever equipment and resources they need to continue the war with Ukraine. Photo: AP
Putin vows to boost Russian army by 30 per cent, says Moscow must fix problems suffered in Ukraine
- Putin promised to give Russia’s armed forces whatever resources they need to support their military campaign in Ukraine
- Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed strengthening the armed forces to 1.5 million combat personnel from 1.15 million
