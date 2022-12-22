The Joint Committee on Taxation revealed information Donald Trump has fought to keep secret for years. Photo: AP
Red flags in Trump taxes include private jet costs, payments to his children, questionable expenses
- Analysis by the Joint Committee also showed his businesses lost tens of millions of dollars while he was running for president and after entering the White House
- Among items report says merit scrutiny are US$126.5 million in write-offs over five years tied to sales from an entity that didn’t appear to be selling anything
