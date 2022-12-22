US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  United States & Canada

US to provide Patriot missile system to Ukraine, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken

  • The announcement is a significant victory for Kyiv, which had repeatedly pushed Washington for the Patriot system, and a strong sign of US support for Ukraine
  • The system is part of US$1.85 billion in aid unveiled in parallel with a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:57am, 22 Dec, 2022

