US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US to provide Patriot missile system to Ukraine, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken
- The announcement is a significant victory for Kyiv, which had repeatedly pushed Washington for the Patriot system, and a strong sign of US support for Ukraine
- The system is part of US$1.85 billion in aid unveiled in parallel with a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
