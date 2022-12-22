Supporters of former US president Donald Trump rally at the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo:
January 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on 2021 Capitol insurrection
- The insurrection threatened democracy with ‘horrific’ brutality toward law enforcement and ‘put the lives of American lawmakers at risk,’ according to the report’s summary
- ‘The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,’ reads the report, which is expected to be released on Thursday
