Dolly Parton says she wrote a “really good” that she regrets burying in a time capsule. Photo: TNS
Dolly Parton says she wrote a “really good” that she regrets burying in a time capsule. Photo: TNS
United States
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

Superstar Dolly Parton says secret song buried at Dollywood theme park can’t be dug up until she’s 99

  • The country music legend revealed she wrote a top-secret song that’s currently buried in a time capsule
  • ‘I don’t know whose damn idea that was [but] I wanna dig that up so bad because it’s a really good song’, she said

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 8:21pm, 22 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Dolly Parton says she wrote a “really good” that she regrets burying in a time capsule. Photo: TNS
Dolly Parton says she wrote a “really good” that she regrets burying in a time capsule. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE