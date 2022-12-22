Dolly Parton says she wrote a “really good” that she regrets burying in a time capsule. Photo: TNS
Superstar Dolly Parton says secret song buried at Dollywood theme park can’t be dug up until she’s 99
- The country music legend revealed she wrote a top-secret song that’s currently buried in a time capsule
- ‘I don’t know whose damn idea that was [but] I wanna dig that up so bad because it’s a really good song’, she said
