Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried allowed US$250 million bond, house arrest
- The cryptocurrency entrepreneur can live in his parent’s home while awaiting trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer funds, a judge says
- He is accused of using the money to enable trades at Alameda, spend lavishly on real estate and make millions in campaign contributions to US politicians
