Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc, speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s ByteDance finds staff inappropriately gained access to TikTok user data in US
- 1 person has resigned and 3 were fired after the parent firm’s investigation showed some individuals had misused their authority to gain access to personal data
- ByteDance’s internal audit team has also been restructured in an effort to avoid similar violations in the future
Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc, speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November. Photo: Bloomberg