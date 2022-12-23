Chancellor Thomas Keon: ‘I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive’. Photo: Purdue University Northwest
Racism and prejudice
World /  United States & Canada

‘Offensive’: Purdue University reprimands chancellor Thomas Keon for mocking Asians in speech

  • Purdue University Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon under fire for mocking Asian languages during a ceremony
  • University’s Board of Trustees warned the chancellor that a repeat incident of a similar nature could result in dismissal

Associated Press

Updated: 10:53am, 23 Dec, 2022

