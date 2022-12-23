Chancellor Thomas Keon: ‘I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive’. Photo: Purdue University Northwest
‘Offensive’: Purdue University reprimands chancellor Thomas Keon for mocking Asians in speech
- Purdue University Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon under fire for mocking Asian languages during a ceremony
- University’s Board of Trustees warned the chancellor that a repeat incident of a similar nature could result in dismissal
