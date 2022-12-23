The members of the US House Select Committee who investigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Photo: Reuters
January 6 panel’s final report sets out case to try Donald Trump
- The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol published its final report after a nearly 18-month probe
- It delivered a detailed case that former president Donald Trump incited the violence in a failed attempt to hold onto power
