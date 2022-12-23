Since the case was filed, Facebook has stopped allowing third parties to access data about users through their friends. File photo: Reuters
Facebook parent Meta to settle Cambridge Analytica scandal case for US$725 million
- Payment settles long-running lawsuit that claimed Facebook illegally shared user data with research firm Cambridge Analytica
- The plaintiffs called the US$725 million settlement ‘historic’, and the largest ever in a US data privacy class action
