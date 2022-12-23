Two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen in February 2021. Photo: @gagasfave/ Instagram
Woman who tried to claim reward for Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs is sentenced
- A dog walker was out with the star’s French bulldogs in Hollywood on February 25, 2021, when a car pulled up and two men jumped out and snatched them
- A woman who was in a relationship with the father of one of the men, took the dogs into a police station days later to claim the US$500,000 reward
