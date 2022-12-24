FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the courthouse in New York on Thurday. Photo: TNS
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the courthouse in New York on Thurday. Photo: TNS
United States
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

FTX executives’ plea deals kept secret to get founder Sam Bankman-Fried back to US

  • Prosecutors were afraid that the cryptocurrency entrepreneur would fight extradition from the Bahamas if he found out his associates had turned on him
  • The guilty pleas and cooperation deals by Carolyn Ellison and Gary Wang were only revealed when Bankman-Fried was on his way back in the custody of FBI agents

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:11am, 24 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the courthouse in New York on Thurday. Photo: TNS
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the courthouse in New York on Thurday. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE