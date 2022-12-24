FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the courthouse in New York on Thurday. Photo: TNS
FTX executives’ plea deals kept secret to get founder Sam Bankman-Fried back to US
- Prosecutors were afraid that the cryptocurrency entrepreneur would fight extradition from the Bahamas if he found out his associates had turned on him
- The guilty pleas and cooperation deals by Carolyn Ellison and Gary Wang were only revealed when Bankman-Fried was on his way back in the custody of FBI agents
