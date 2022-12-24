A mural depicting former US president Donald Trump is seen on a building in Fulton County, Pennsylvania, on December 6. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump should never hold office again, US insurrection report says

  • The document on January 6 investigation calls for legislation to prevent the ex-president from running in future elections
  • Other recommendations include election law reform and a crackdown on extremists – proposals unlikely to be taken up as the House switches to Republican control

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:39am, 24 Dec, 2022

