Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Twitter
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after pressure from users, consumer safety groups

  • Feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, lists support details for organisations related to issues such as mental health, child sexual exploitation, gender-based violence
  • Its elimination had sparked concerns about well-being of vulnerable Twitter users, but platform owner Musk says feature is still there

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:45pm, 24 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE