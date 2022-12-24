Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after pressure from users, consumer safety groups
- Feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, lists support details for organisations related to issues such as mental health, child sexual exploitation, gender-based violence
- Its elimination had sparked concerns about well-being of vulnerable Twitter users, but platform owner Musk says feature is still there
Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Getty Images/TNS