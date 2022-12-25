Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event in Scottsdale, Arizona, in November. Photo: TNS
Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses bid to overturn Arizona election loss
- The court found no clear evidence of the misconduct alleged by Lake, who lost the governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs by a margin of 17,117 votes
- Arizona has been under intense scrutiny since Joe Biden eked out a narrow 2020 win in the state over Trump
