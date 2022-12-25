Much of the United States is experiencing winter weather as result of a large storm generated by a bomb cyclone, the meteorological phenomenon when the atmospheric pressure quickly drops in a strong storm. Photo: EPA-EFE
18 die as monster Christmas Eve storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
- Storm also knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, leaving millions on edge about possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts
- The storm was nearly unprecedented in its scope, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico
