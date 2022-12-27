Christian Parker of Buffalo, New York, shovels out his car on Monday, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Photo: AP
‘Blizzard of the century’ leaves nearly 50 dead across US
- Rescuers are searching car to car in New York state, where ferocious winter conditions have killed at least 25 people
- The city of Buffalo, the epicentre of the crisis, remains buried under staggering amounts of snow
