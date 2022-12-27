Christian Parker of Buffalo, New York, shovels out his car on Monday, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Photo: AP
Christian Parker of Buffalo, New York, shovels out his car on Monday, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Photo: AP
United States
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

‘Blizzard of the century’ leaves nearly 50 dead across US

  • Rescuers are searching car to car in New York state, where ferocious winter conditions have killed at least 25 people
  • The city of Buffalo, the epicentre of the crisis, remains buried under staggering amounts of snow

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:40am, 27 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Christian Parker of Buffalo, New York, shovels out his car on Monday, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Photo: AP
Christian Parker of Buffalo, New York, shovels out his car on Monday, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE