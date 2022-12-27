People rally in South Carolina as members of the South Carolina House of Representatives prepare to vote on legislation related to an abortion ban. File photo: via TNS
6 months after end of Roe v. Wade, US state abortion providers treat ‘historic high’ number of out-of-state patients
- Before Supreme Court decision to rescind federal abortion protections, Planned Parenthood of Illinois saw dozens of patients from other states every month
- Now hundreds are crossing state lines; ‘it’s clear abortion bans don’t stop people from having, needing abortions, they just make it more difficult to access care’
People rally in South Carolina as members of the South Carolina House of Representatives prepare to vote on legislation related to an abortion ban. File photo: via TNS