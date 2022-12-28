Prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that drained more than US$370 million from crypto exchange FTX. Photo: Reuters
US investigates how US$372 million vanished in hack after FTX bankruptcy
- The Justice Department investigation into the stolen assets is separate from a fraud case against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, a report said
- FTX filed for US bankruptcy last month and Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days
