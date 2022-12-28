Migrants look at the Rio Grande, where people are crossing into the United States to seek asylum, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US Supreme Court rules to keep immigration limits in place indefinitely
- Under the limits, officials have expelled asylum seekers inside the US and turned away asylum seekers, on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19
- Immigration advocates sued to end the policy, saying it goes against American and international obligations to people fleeing to the US to escape persecution
