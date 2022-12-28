Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia for alleged spying. Photo: AP
Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia for alleged spying. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US marks four-year anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia, Blinken calls it an ‘unfathomable ordeal’

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken said securing Whelan’s release remains a top priority – it was hoped he would be included in Brittney Griner’s prisoner swap
  • The Michigan corporate security executive was given a 16-year prison sentence in Russia on espionage charges that family and the government say are baseless

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:48pm, 28 Dec, 2022

