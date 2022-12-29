People mark the first anniversary of the downed Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on January 8, 2021. Photo: AFP
Canada-led group seeks arbitrator over 2020 downing of Ukrainian plane by Iran
- Iranian forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after its take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard
- Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine have been seeking reparations on behalf of the victims’ families
People mark the first anniversary of the downed Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on January 8, 2021. Photo: AFP